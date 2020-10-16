Brazilian Certifications Suggest iPhone 12 Mini Features 2,227mAh Battery and iPhone 12 Has 2,815mAh Battery

Apple’s iPhone mini has the shortest battery life out of all the iPhones in the iPhone 12 lineup due to its small size, but Apple has not provided public information about the battery’s capacity. A regulatory filing from Brazil, however, suggests the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini has a battery capacity of 2,227mAh.



The same regulatory information says the ‌iPhone 12‌ features a 2,815mAh battery, which is smaller than the 3,110mAh battery in the iPhone 11.

The regulatory info comes from ANATEL, Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency that certifies new electronic devices. The listing was found by Brazilian site Tecnoblog, with the site claiming to have found documentation on all four of the new ‌iPhone‌ models. Information on iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max battery capacity has not yet been shared, however.



A battery certification leak earlier this summer also indicated that the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini would have a 2,227mAh battery capacity, but that same leak said that the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro would feature 2,775mAh batteries, which doesn’t match up with the ANATEL info.

There is a possibility that the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro have different battery capacities, so the 12 Pro could have the rumored 2,775mAh battery, which would make both certification leaks accurate. The earlier certifications also suggested the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max would have a 3,687mAh battery, but it’s not yet clear if that’s accurate.

Apple appears to be using smaller batteries in this year’s ‌iPhone‌ lineup compared to last year as the ‌iPhone 11‌ Pro had a 3,046mAh battery and the iPhone 11 Pro Max had a 3,969mAh battery. Compared to those models, the new iPhones have similar battery life thanks to efficiency improvements introduced by the A14 Bionic chip.

According to Apple, the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini’s battery lasts for up to 15 hours with standard video playback, up to 10 hours with streaming video playback, and up to 50 hours with audio playback.

Both the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro offer up to 17 hours of video playback, up to 11 hours of streaming video playback, and up to 65 hours of audio playback, while the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max lasts for up to 20 hours for video playback, up to 12 hours for streaming video playback, and up to 80 hours for audio playback.