Best Hema Malini-Dharmendra Movies | Filmfare.com

She looked like something out of an Ajanta artwork and he looked like the quintessential He-Man. Hema Malini and Dharmendra were a screen-pair made in heaven. Casting them together guaranteed you box office success and they probably enjoyed a 99 per cent success ratio. From being fellow stars, they became lovers and later got married to each other. They remain a much-in-love couple still. On the occasion of Hema Malini’s birthday, we bring you a list of ten of her films where she and Dharmendra starred together. Enjoy!

Sharafat (1970)

Director: Asit Sen

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Dharmendra, Hema Malini

Hema Malini played a courtesan in the film and Dharmendra plays a college professor who falls in love with her. Sharafat was a film with a message. It questioned the claims of the patriarchy as being the moral guardians of society. It showed us that people who pretended to be upright often held dark secrets of their own. Hema danced to several mujras with aplomb and Dharam was indeed the personification of an upright teacher. This was the film which started the Dharmendra-Hema onscreen journey. They appeared in several hit films after this and came to be counted as a dependable cinematic pair.

Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970)

Director: Bhappi Sonie

Cast: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Pran, Helen and Rajindernath

The film was a typical melodramatic comedy. Dharmendra plays an outrageous playboy type who even flirts with the nurses when he’s hospitalised. He’s an officer in the merchant navy and has to take care of a newborn baby when the latter is dumped on his lap. The baby belongs to Hema Malini’s sister. Its heir to a huge fortune and she thinks a dashing naval hunk would offer ample protection to the baby. The scenes where Dharmendra and Rajendranath proceed to take care of the baby are truly hilarious. Hema Malini looks fresh as a dewdrop and her chemistry with Dharmendra really blossomed with this film.

Raja Jani (1972)

Director: Mohan Sehgal

Cast: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Premnath, Prem Chopra, Durga Khote

It was loosely based on the 1956 Hollywood hit Anastasia. Raja (Dharmendra) is a conman who hatches upon a plan to introduce a duplicate of a long-lost princess and con the princess’ family of their wealth. He latches on to a street dancer Shanno (Hema Malini), teaches her how to behave in a posh society and guides her through several pitfalls only to have her develop a conscience. The lovers do see through their plans, however, defeating the evil opposition and have a happy ending in the end. The song A. B. C. D. Chhodo from the film became hugely popular.

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Cast: Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Manorma, Roopesh Kumar

The story revolves around identical twins Seeta and Geeta (played by Hema Malini) who are separated at birth. While Seeta is a rich heiress controlled by her cruel relatives, Geeta is a badass street performer who is as adept at beating up the baddies as her friend Raka (Dharmendra). They swap places due to circumstances and Geeta ends up teaching her relatives a lesson, and also hooks up with Dr Ravi (Sanjeev Kumar) in the process. It should be noted that both Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar played supportive roles in the film. It was Hema who was truly the ‘hero’ of the film. The super-duper success of the film made her rankings soar and she was said to be counted as a female superstar afterwards.

Jugnu (1973)

Director: Pramod Chakravorty

Cast: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Pran, Prem Chopra, Nazir Hussain, Mehmood, Lalita Pawar

This was an anything goes potboiler which worked just because of Dharam-Hema chemistry. Dharmendra plays a thief who runs an orphanage and funds it by robbing the rich. Hema Malini is a sharpshooter. Ajit plays an international villain bent on destroying India. There are weird gadgets posing as walkie-talkies, villains hiding in fancy dens, sequences that remind you of Bruce Lee and James Bond films and lots more. It also employs the classic lost and found formula and the changeling trope as well. As said earlier, Pramod Chakravorty utilised everything he could think of and yet came up with a blockbuster. The songs Pyar ke is khel mein and Gir gaya jhumka from the film became famous. It’s a film you watched purely to see Hema and Dharmendra looking adorable together.

Pratiggya (1975)

Director: Dulal Guha

Cast: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Ajit

Pratiggya was like Seven Samurai except it was funny. And there was only one Samurai — Dharmendra — who teaches the villagers to unite against the dreaded dacoits, whose leader in Ajit. Dharmendra has his own agenda for doing so. Years earlier, Ajit and his gang had killed his father, an honest cop, and he vows to avenge the murders. He’s a truck driver and chance leads him to a dying policeman who’s safeguarding a truck full of arms and ammunition. He takes the truck to the village said to be the target of Ajit and his gang, poses as a policeman, teaches the villagers how to use the guns and ultimately takes his revenge. Hema Malini plays Ajit’s niece but she has no truck with her uncle. She sides with Dharmendra and boosts his morale in the film. And even shoots off the baddies with him in the final battle. As said earlier, it’s a funny film. Dharam’s ‘training’ sessions are hilarious and some of the banter of the villagers too is witty. It was Sholay on speed, alright.

Sholay (1975)

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri

It’s only the most talked-about Indian film. Ramesh Sippy started out making a curry western and ended up with a phenomenon that finds new admirers every year. It was a revenge drama at its core. Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), hires two toughened criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra) to take out the evil dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) because the latter had wiped out most of his family. But there were many subplots attached to it. And one of the plots was the romance between Basanti (Hema Malini) and Veeru. Basanti was the local tonga-driver and was a motormouth in the process. It was love at first sight for both of them, though they took the rest of the film to realise it. Their banter, their repartees, brought in some frothiness to this otherwise heavy film. The chemistry between them was palpable indeed.

Dream Girl (1977)

Director: Pramod Chakravorty

Cast: Hema Malini, Ashok Kumar, Dharmendra and Prem Chopra

It’s said that Hema was introduced as a ‘dream girl’ in the industry and the film was titled thus because of that. Hema played a con woman in the film and had a number of aliases. Anupam (Dharmendra) is rich, handsome, kind-hearted but doesn’t want to marry just yet as he’s in search of his dream girl. The only girl he wants is an anonymous mystery girl in a painting. Then one day, in a shop, he runs into the girl from his painting (Hema Malini. She’s a hustler who robs him of his car and his money. He later learns that she’s a female Robin Hood of sorts and cons people so she can run an orphanage. Under pressure from his grandfather (Ashok Kumar) to marry, Anupam reaches an agreement with his dream girl that she’ll pose as his finance to keep his grandfather happy. She arrives in the family posing as a princess and wins everyone’s heart except that of Anupam’s cousin (Prem Chopra), who knows a terrible secret from her past…

Azaad (1978)

Director: Pramod Chakravorty

Cast: Hema Malini, Dharmendra and Prem Chopra

Ashok (Dharmendra) strives to help those in distress and gets into trouble constantly for going against the authorities. Not happy with the state of things, his sister-in-law (Sulochana) sends him to the city to live with a relative Ramesh Sharma (Keshto), who, along with his sister Rekha accept him with open arms. On the way, Ashok lands in a nasty fracas with Princess Seema (Hema Malini), who is destroying crops of poor villagers to create a favourable scene for the canvas on which she is painting. After teaching her a lesson, he reaches the city and gets a job in the factory, which, incidentally is owned by none other than Princess Seema and managed by her devious fiancée Prem Singh (Prem Chopra) and his evil father, Ajit Singh (Ajit). Ajit’s plans to take over Seema’s wealth end in jeopardy when Seema falls in love with Ashok. The two lovers face many trials but ultimately triumph and get a happy ending.

Razia Sultan (1983)

Director: Kamal Amrohi

Cast: Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Parveen Babi

Seven years in the making, the film had Hema Malini in the role of a lifetime – as the 13th-century queen of the slave dynasty, Razia Sultan. It had spectacular sets, fabulous battle scenes, glittering costumes and a smashing musical score by Khayyam. Dharmendra played Razia’s loyal slave Yakut. Razia and Yakut are shown to be in love in the film. It showcased the politics of that era tolerably well and had everything going for it. It was predicted to be a blockbuster but the masses inexplicably rejected it. Today, it’s remembered only for its songs like Ae dile-e-nadaan, Jalta hai badan, Khwaab ban kar koi aayega, and Aayee zanjeer ki jhankaar.