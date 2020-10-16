Best Eero Mounts 2020 | Android Central

Best

Best Eero Mounts

2020

It’s no secret that you probably want to find the best Eero mounts for those who have recently grabbed one of the best Wi-Fi routers that money can buy. Your Eero router is the cornerstone of your digital life and the foundation of your connected home devices. And it simply wouldn’t do to have it damaged or dirtied as you go about your experience. That’s where wall mounts come in. They keep your router out of sight, out of reach, and out of harm’s way while also boosting your signal range, even for the Eero Pro, which has better range than any of the other products in Eero’s lineup of routers. These are the best Eero mounts to keep your router out of the way of harm in your home.



Staff Pick

Specially designed for the Eero, this mount’s shell is made from solid plastic and is designed so that it never interferes with the connection of the Eero router. It also comes with three wall anchors and screws for easy installation. While the mount may be solid, it is light enough that you’ll be able to move it around without any struggle. $10 at Amazon Instead of mounting your Eero directly into the wall, some options allow you to save space in other ways. The DG-Direct Wall Mount Holder is an excellent example of this as it allows your Eero to mount on an outlet. And there’s no need to worry about extra cables hanging around, as this holder includes the cable management you need to keep things tidy. $12 at Amazon Designed to securely fit against either the wall or the ceiling, the HumanCentric Eero wall mount is custom molded with a minimalistic plastic case. This mold is made explicitly for your Eero router, so access to ports and buttons won’t be obscured when fitting the wall mount. Plus, depending on where you place your Eero wall mount, it’ll keep your product free from scratches. $10 at Amazon With no unnecessary embellishments to the design, the MYRIANN wall mount is a clean, polished-looking mount that can be fixed to the wall in your living room, kitchen, bedroom, or beyond. Acquiring an even better signal is also possible when you place the mount higher up, and there will be less risk the wall mount from being knocked over by children or pets. $17 at Amazon The Brainwavz Screwless Wall Mount is perfect for those who either live in an apartment or don’t want to muddy up the walls with screwholes. Just clean the surface, peel off the tape from the back, and place it on your wall. The cradle has been specifically designed to house your Eero Wi-FI stations thanks to the curved design to keep it in place without interrupting your network connectivity. $16 at Amazon Compatible with both the Eero Home Wi-Fi and Eero Pro Wi-Fi, it is easy to push-in and push-out to connect the Eero router to this wall bracket. You’re able to mount it on any vertical surface such as a wall or ceiling, ensuring you get the perfect signal. It’s also made out of a durable, lightweight plastic. $14 at Amazon

$13 at Newegg Regardless of whether you own one of the older Eero systems or just picked up one of the newer versions, the Eero Wi-Fi Genie will work perfectly. This low-profile holder works with both adapters, and is compatible with either vertical or horizontal outlets. The silicone band attaches to your Eero to not only keep it in place, but to cut down on the potential interference. $8 at Amazon

$13 at Best Buy Relassy’s Wall Mount Bracket can be placed practically anywhere in the home without the need for screws, as it includes 3M tape. With this inclusion, you can mount your Eero on the ceiling, wall, window, or anywhere that you need it to be installed within your home. This bracket also features Torx head screws that hold your Eero into the bracket and will help deter those who want to remove the Eero. $22 at Amazon With the STANSTAR Wall Mount Brackets, owners of the Eero Pro can rejoice knowing that they are able to easily mount the routers without drilling into the wall. This mounting bracket has been updated with additional mount clips to keep your Eero Pro router in place, along with the accompanying power brick. You can go from zero to hero in a matter of just five minutes, without being concerned with a big mess to clean up afterwards. $11 at Amazon

Save some space and get one of the best Eero mounts

You’ll need an Eero mount that will protect your router from getting dirty or damaged by yourself, your kids, or even your pets. There’s also the matter of stability, keeping your router safe and secure. With security and aesthetics in mind, the Mrount Eero Wall Mount Bracket is the perfect fit for any home.

In some instances, there are not really any “perfect” places to mount your Eero in your home. Instead, there is an excellent option with the DG-Direct Wall Mount Holder as this plugs directly into your outlet. Plus, you won’t have to worry about putting any holes in your walls or the ceiling to mount your Eero.