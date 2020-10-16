Bella Hadid Playfully Recreates Lizzie McGuire’s Music Video While on the Beach

Instagram

In an Instagram video, the supermodel can be seen mouthing the lyrics to Atomic Kitten’s ‘The Tide Is High’, which Hilary Duff’s Lizzie once performed, while strolling on the beach.

Bella Hadid is currently enjoying her birthday trip with her friends, and she is definitely taking this opportunity to have fun to the fullest. For instance, the supermodel recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself trying to recreate Lizzie McGuire’s music video during one of her beach outings.

In the video, Bella could be seen holding a bottle of beer as she waved her hair right and left and mouthing the lyrics of Atomic Kitten‘s “The Tide Is High” that Hilary Duff‘s Lizzie once performed. “Everytime that I get the feeling/ You give something to believe in,” the sister of Gigi Hadid lip-synced in a neon yellow bikini that was paired with several accessories such as sunglasses and necklaces.

“Swipe to see the way @devonleecarlson and I have one beer and try to make a reboot Lizzie McGuire music video,” Bella wrote in the caption of the post. “she eggs me on. it’s absolutely not ok, I agree.”

Bella has been on vacation for about a week to celebrate her birthday with friends. She also made sure to thank her fans and followers for wishing her a happy birthday through a lengthy Instagram post uploaded just a day after her actual birthday. Alongside a video of her slaying in a floral-patterned shirt, Bella wrote, “kissing and hugging every one of you from my soul to yours. thank you for the birthday love.”

Reflecting on her milestone, she added, “this year has been overwhelmingly up and down , but all around I feel so grateful to be alive. a year of growth, change, lots of self realizations and manifestations. thank you for being here to watch me grow .. ur support means the world to me and during a very melancholy year, you made me feel a lot less alone .. thank you. and thank you to my mommy for birthing me. you are the goat.”