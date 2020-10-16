Bachelorette Emily Maynard Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 5

Most recently, Emily teamed up with the other former bachelorettes to film an iconic video. She shared the Instagram Reels to her feed, writing, “Still so surreal to me that I’m a part of this wonderful group of women and am so excited to welcome @clarecrawley into our ‘Club of Bachelorettes’ We filmed this forever ago during quarantine so just pretend like you’re watching it back in March. Don’t blink or you might miss me and three of my four! Sending you all the love and prayers tonight, Clare!”

The mom joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Brad Womack‘s season of The Bachelor. She was one of the first single moms to compete on the show, and won the hearts of many across America.

And while Brad proved to be indecisive in his first run on the show, he ended up proposing to the then-24-year-old.

Unfortunately, their romance didn’t last and they split in 2011. On the bright side, it offered Emily the chance to become the next Bachelorette, where she met her next fiancé Jef Holm.

However, they too would breakup after three months filled with controversy, including accusations of “faking” their engagement.

At the time, Emily told People she had “no regrets” over going on the show and Jef saying that he’d “never loved someone so much” before in his life.