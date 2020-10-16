‘Bachelorette’ Alum Emily Maynard Expecting Her 5th Child: ‘Ready or Not’

WENN/PNP

The star of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 8 already has three children with her husband Tyler Johnson, and a daughter from her past relationship with late race driver Ricky Hendrick.

Emily Maynard is going to be a mom again. The former reality TV star, who has in the past revealed her desire to have lots of children, has announced that she is pregnant with her and husband Tyler Johnson’s fourth child together and her fifth.

The star of “The Bachelorette” season 8 took to Instagram on Friday, October 16 to reveal the baby news. She shared a photo which shows her legs sporting pink Gucci knee-high socks. While the picture didn’t seem to hint at her pregnancy at first glance, Emily seemed to give a glimpse of her baby bump in her flowy dress.

She wrote in the caption that baby no. 5 is coming, “ready or not.” The 34-year-old additionally tagged her husband’s handler @mtylerjohnson, who has not updated his own Instagram page with any pregnancy announcement.

Emily starred on “The Bachelorette” season 8 which aired in 2012 after initially appearing on “The Bachelor” season 15 and getting engaged to Brad Womack. At the end of her “Bachelorette” season, she picked Jef Holm and got engaged to him, but they called off their engagement just months later in October of 2012.

She went on dating Tyler and they tied the knot in 2014. They welcomed their first child together, Jennings, 5, in 2013. Their second child, Gibson, 4, arrived in 2016 and their third, Gatlin, 2, was born in 2017.

Emily first became a mother in 2005 when she gave birth to her daughter Ricki from her relationship with then-fiance Ricky Hendrick. The stock car racing driver passed away at 24 years old in an airplane accident in October 2004, when Emily was pregnant with their child.

Ricky shared the same birthday with Emily’s husband Tyler, April 2, making the date become both “a day of sadness” and a day of celebration. “It’s the birthday of Ricki’s dad and it would remind me of all the celebrations his family and I missed out on,” the blonde beauty wrote on Instagram in 2018.

She went on sharing, “On our first date when Tyler told me his birthday I felt in that moment, as crazy as it sounds, God sitting in Heaven smiling at me. Now, 5 years later, he is absolutely nothing short of the best thing that’s ever happened in my life. Tyler, to try to put into words how special you are would be a disservice to you, but I hope you never doubt how much joy and love you bring into all of our lives.”