Babysitter Stabs Mom, Steals 8 Mnth Old, Tosses Him In DUMPSTER! (Disturbing)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

A horrific crime is being investigated in Connecticut, has learned. Officials charged a 24-year-old babysitter with assault for allegedly stabbing a woman and then throwing an infant in the trash. 

Police arrested and charged Andiana Griciel “Nuni” Velez  after officers say that they found an eight-month-old girl whom Andian was supposed to be watching – injured, but alive, in a dumpster outside of an apartment complex in New Haven, Connecticut.

