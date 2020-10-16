Baby Blue Welcomes His Son Diamond Blue Smith Jr. As Prison Looms

Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his son with Instagram model Red Spice.

“S/o to the mother of my child Red Spice for delivering such a beautiful baby boy last night! Last two days been super long and exhausting but I was there for every contraction! She pushed him out with two big pushes! 8 pounds 7 ounces!” he wrote alongside a video.

He continued, “Men truly don’t know how strong women are for carrying a child for 9 months then giving birth! All I can say is WOW. Everyone help me welcome “Diamond Blue Smith Jr.” into the world! love him! The greatest gift a woman can give a man is a child! For Real!”

Baby Blue is facing a potential life prison sentence after the Department of Justice revealed that he had been arrested and charged with participating in a COVID-19 relief scam said to be worth more than $24 million.

Baby Blue and others were charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.