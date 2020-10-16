Azerbaijan says at least 10 killed in latest rocket attack, blames Armenia

Rescuers raced against early on Saturday to find survivors of a fresh missile attack in Azerbaijan’s second largest city of Ganja, which the country says killed at least 10 people and wounded 40 others.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia of the attack that destroyed residential homes, in the latest sign that a Russian-brokered ceasefire, agreed to last Saturday to allow the sides to swap detainees and the bodies of those killed, had all but broken down.

More than 10 people were killed and 40 others were wounded, Azerbaijan’s presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said in a tweet.

Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

The worst outbreak of violence in the South Caucasus since Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over the enclave in the 1990s, the fighting risks creating a humanitarian disaster, especially if it draws in Russia and Turkey.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Armenia and Azerbaijan has been accusing each other of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.