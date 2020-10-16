Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.54% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.54%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:), which rose 12.08% or 0.36 points to trade at 3.34 at the close. Meanwhile, G.U.D. Holdings Ltd (ASX:) added 6.26% or 0.79 points to end at 13.40 and Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.72% or 0.57 points to 12.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were GPT Group (ASX:), which fell 4.73% or 0.200 points to trade at 4.030 at the close. Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.12% or 0.16 points to end at 3.72 and Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.87% or 1.21 points to 30.02.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 628 to 619 and 350 ended unchanged.

Shares in G.U.D. Holdings Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.26% or 0.79 to 13.40. Shares in Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.72% or 0.57 to 12.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 1.71% to 19.929.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.08% or 1.50 to $1907.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 1.07% or 0.44 to hit $40.52 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 1.07% or 0.46 to trade at $42.70 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.23% to 0.7076, while AUD/JPY fell 0.37% to 74.50.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 93.862.