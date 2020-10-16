Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.54% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.54%

.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:), which rose 12.08% or 0.36 points to trade at 3.34 at the close. Meanwhile, G.U.D. Holdings Ltd (ASX:) added 6.26% or 0.79 points to end at 13.40 and Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.72% or 0.57 points to 12.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were GPT Group (ASX:), which fell 4.73% or 0.200 points to trade at 4.030 at the close. Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.12% or 0.16 points to end at 3.72 and Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.87% or 1.21 points to 30.02.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 628 to 619 and 350 ended unchanged.

Shares in G.U.D. Holdings Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.26% or 0.79 to 13.40. Shares in Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.72% or 0.57 to 12.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 1.71% to 19.929.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.08% or 1.50 to $1907.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 1.07% or 0.44 to hit $40.52 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 1.07% or 0.46 to trade at $42.70 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.23% to 0.7076, while AUD/JPY fell 0.37% to 74.50.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 93.862.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

