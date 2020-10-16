ATP Finals contenders Rublev, Shapovalov set for St. Petersburg showdown

ATP Finals hopefuls Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov will meet in the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Open after claiming straight-sets victories Friday.

Rublev holds the final automatic qualification spot for the season-ending tournament in London next month following a 6-2, 6-1 win over Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

The third seed was a cut above Norrie, improving his record to 32 victories and just seven defeats this year, which has included three titles.

Shapovalov, meanwhile, beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5 in a battle between youth and experience, the 21-year-old Canadian winning 84 percent of his first-service points.

Shapalov’s compatriot Milos Raonic defeated fellow seed Karen Khachanov 6-1, 7-6, (7-1) and will face Borna Coric in the other semifinal. Coric ousted Reilly Opelka in straight sets.

Top seed Alexander Zverev moved into the last four of the Cologne Indoors on home soil, beating South African qualifier Lloyd Harris 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

Zverev will come up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his third semifinal of the year after the unseeded Spaniard got past Dennis Novak 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Roberto Bautista Agut and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will do battle for a place in the final following wins over Hubert Hurkacz and Radu Albot, respectively.

Marco Cecchinato and Lorenzo Musetti will be hoping to contest an all-Italian Sardegna Open in their homeland after advancing to the last four on Friday, along with Serbian duo Laslo Djere and Danilo Petrovic.