Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Event in 7 Minutes

Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, introducing the new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and, as a bonus, HomePod mini and new MagSafe charging options for iPhones. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple an hour to introduce the new devices during the “Hi, Speed” event, but we’ve recapped all of the announcements in…