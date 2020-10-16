Apple Shares Trailer for Werner Herzog Documentary ‘Fireball’

Apple today shared the trailer for “Fireball,” a Werner Herzog documentary that’s set to debut on Apple TV+ on November 13.

“Fireball” explores the cultural and physical influence that meteors, comets, and deep impacts have had on earth in regard to mythology, religion, and human imagination.

Apple acquired the rights for “Fireball” over the summer. The documentary is the third collaboration between Herzog and director and geoscientist Clive Oppenheimer who previously teamed up for “Encounters at the End of the World” in Antarctica and “Into the Inferno” exploring active volcanoes.

“Fireball” joins several other documentaries available through ‌Apple TV‌+ such as “Tiny World,” “Boys State,” and “The Elephant Queen.”

In other ‌Apple TV‌+ news, actress Kate Hudson is planning to join the cast of “Truth Be Told” for season 2. Season 1 of “Truth Be Told,” which stars Octavia Spencer, focused on the reopening of a murder case after a popular podcast about it.

The first season starred Aaron Paul as Warren Cave, but “Truth Be Told” is designed to be an anthology series with a new main storyline each season. Hudson will play Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and longtime friend of Spencer’s character, Poppy Parnell, with the two exploring a new murder case that “deeply involves both women.”