Apple Online Store Down Ahead of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Pre-Orders

Apple’s online store is down ahead of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders, which are set to begin at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.

“You’re… early,” reads the Apple Store message when attempting to visit the U.S. website. “Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. Enjoy the extra sleep.” Apple used to do new device pre-orders at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, but since last year, has been holding iPhone pre-orders at 5:00 a.m.



The ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro are launching in more than 30 countries and regions around the world, and a full list of launch times can be found in our time zone guide.

Apple’s ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro models feature a full redesign with a flat-edged look that similar to the design of the iPad Pro. All of the models feature edge-to-edge OLED displays, 5G connectivity, and upgraded camera technology.

Following pre-orders, the first ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro shipments will arrive to customers on Friday, October 23. Note that pre-orders will only be available for the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ and 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, with pre-orders for the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max launching on November 6.

If you’re hoping to get an ‌iPhone 12‌ or 12 Pro on launch day, it’s a good idea to purchase early because there’s no word on how much supply Apple will have. Preliminary reports suggest demand is high and supply is low, with pre-orders from telecoms in Taiwan selling out within 45 minutes.

Pricing on the ‌iPhone 12‌ starts at $829, though some U.S. carriers are offering a $30 discount that drops the price to Apple’s advertised $799 price point. Pricing on the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ starts at $999.