App Developers Can Now Offer Pre-Orders Up to 180 Days Before an App's Release

Apple today informed developers that they can offer pre-orders for apps up to 180 days prior to when it’s released for download on the App Store, giving developers more time to build excitement for app features, services, and content.

Apple has been allowing developers to offer ‌App Store,zwnj; pre-orders since 2017, with the pre-order feature letting customers make a purchase ahead of an app’s release date. Pre-orders are available for both free and paid apps.

Prior to today’s change, pre-orders could only be made available for up to 90 days before an app’s release. Once the release date for an app rolls around, the app that has been pre-ordered is automatically downloaded to the customer’s device, with paid apps charged at release.

