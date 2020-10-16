Anthony Milford Brisbane Broncos future NRL news

Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have emphatically shot down Anthony Milford’s credentials as the next Broncos captain, after new coach Kevin Walters floated the left-field idea this week.

While Walters is now locked in at the helm, Brisbane still need an on-field commander as they look to rebuild from the rubble of a disastrous wooden spoon season.

Milford, the out-of-sorts $1 million man, would seem an unlikely contender but Walters told The Courier Mail he would be speaking to the playmaker about a leadership role.

Immortal Johns scoffed at the idea in Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth.

Andrew Johns hits out at critics being ‘tough’ on Kyle Flanagan

“Not a chance,” Johns said.

“As captain you’ve got to lead the standards and it is well known that Anthony is a notoriously relaxed but terrible trainer.

“Doesn’t train the house down in the gym or on the field.

“If you’re captain you’ve got to lead the standards in everything you do.

“I couldn’t imagine Anthony Milford getting up in front of the group and challenging blokes.”

NSW coach Fittler agreed that Milford wasn’t captaincy material – “let him play” – and would instead opt for young lock Patrick Carrigan.

But despite being a long-time critic of Milford, Johns believed he would transform his game under a new coach.

Cam Smith’s final game?

“He’ll have a different year next year,” Johns said.

“Kevvie Walters, he’ll crack the whip and get him fit.

“He wasn’t fit this year.”

Fitness was also a big concern for Johns and Fittler as they discussed the future of injury prone Broncos star Jack Bird.

Johns liked the idea of Bird reviving his career as a running five-eighth while Fittler saw him more as a fullback.

“He’s a devastating player when he’s fit,” Johns said.

“But there was times up there where he looked overweight, whether he was missing home and comfort eating, but he didn’t look fit.

“As long as he gets rock hard fit, he’s a devastating player.”