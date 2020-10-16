Angelo Agrizzi tests negative for Covid-19 as lawyers wait for date for High Court appeal bid

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi appears at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on corruption and fraud case on October 14, 2020

Embattled former Bosasa COO Agrizzi is in hospital receiving medical care after being denied bail on Wednesday.

His lawyers have since filed an appeal in the High Court.

It is unclear when Agrizzi will be discharged as he is under observation after testing negative for Covid-19.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has tested negative for Covid-19, his lawyer Daniel Witz confirmed to on Friday.

Witz said Agrizzi remained in a Johannesburg hospital where tests were still being conducted on him, and is under observation.

“They are awaiting tests results and monitoring his health as we stand. At the moment I don’t really have an update if he is going to be discharged, when he is going to be discharged,” Witz said.

Agrizzi was transferred from prison to hospital on Thursday afternoon, the Department of Correctional Services said.

He was meant to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, alongside former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, former correctional services boss Linda Mti, and former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder.

The accused are charged with several counts of money laundering and violations of the Public Finance Management and Prevention, and Combating of Corrupt Activities Acts

However, the matter was postponed due to Agrizzi being admitted to hospital.

The embattled former COO was denied bail by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He was appearing in a case where he faces a charge of corruption relating to allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

The court found that a prima facie case was made against Agrizzi, who appeared alongside his co-accused, Smith.

In his judgment, Magistrate Phillip Venter also said he was satisfied that Agrizzi had the financial means to set up and sustain, a “comfortable lifestyle”, elsewhere, should he decide to abscond.

Agrizzi’s lawyers are appealing the ruling.

Witz told that appeal papers were lodged at the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday and were waiting for a date for argument.

He said the next step was for the charge sheet from the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court to also be lodged with the High Court along with recordings of the bail proceedings.

“We [are] saying that certain aspects weren’t given consideration to and that the Magistrate erred, or was incorrect on certain findings and that in that regard he should be given bail,” Witz said.

earlier reported that in the notice of appeal papers, Agrizzi’s lawyers argued that Venter did not properly take into account his chronic medical conditions, and that he was dependent on a permanent supplemental oxygen supply, which he was seen carrying in court.