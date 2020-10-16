Amazon sale: Discounts on smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under Rs 10,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live for Amazon Prime users and if you are interested in buying a new affordable smartphone under Rs 10,000 that runs Qualcomm Snapdragon processor then here are the top deals you can consider. Most Android smartphones , under Rs 10,000, run MediaTek processors and only a handful of device flaunt SoCs from Qualcomm. The offer is live for Amazon Prime users from october 16 while the sale will start at 12:00 am on October 17 for non-Prime users.