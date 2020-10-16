Amazon Black Friday 2020: When it starts, shipping deadlines, sales & best deals

We’ve already got details on how Amazon plans to roll out its early Black Friday deals, so read on for more.

Though we’ve only just had Amazon’s huge Prime Day event, we’re already looking ahead to Black Friday — and so is Amazon! Since it’s a stacked fall calendar for shopping events this year, we expect Black Friday deals to extend well beyond the post-Thanksgiving weekend with Black Friday deals on tech and more spreading out throughout November.

With the late placement of Prime Day this year and the general uncertainty caused by the current global health crisis, we saw a lot of other retailers bring forward a bunch of Black Friday deals and kick them off in October — a far cry from the usual late-November sales. We’ve also had confirmation from retailers like Walmart and Best Buy that many more deals will be available much earlier than usual this year.

Not to be left behind, Amazon has now announced and kicked off its ‘Holiday Dash’ sale that promises early “Black Friday-worthy” deals launching daily through the rest of October and November.

We know that Black Friday sales will be pushed online way more than usual this year due to the ongoing health crisis. Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar stores, Amazon doesn’t have retail space for in-store events and is, therefore, no stranger to running huge online sales.

Expect to see a ton of Black Friday deals on Amazon devices, as well as Black Friday laptop deals, sales on 4K TVs, smart home tech, fashion, health and fitness, baby products, and much more. We’ll keep this post updated as new information comes to light and ensure that all of the Black Friday deals below are the very best on offer.

Amazon ‘Holiday Dash’ Black Friday sale explained

Hot on the heels of Prime Day, Amazon’s new ‘Holiday Dash’ event promises to offer “Black Friday-worthy” deals with fresh deals dropping every day.

The rotating selection of daily deals will feature some big-name brands and popular product categories as we continue to move closer to Black Friday itself. Though it doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar strategy to worry about, Amazon’s Black Friday plans are similar in spirit to those already outlined by other retailers where the deals are starting much earlier this year than normal, offering shoppers a chance to tick off everyone on their holiday gift list without going into a store.

Amazon has detailed many of the promotions that will be available during the Holiday Dash with some of the highlights being:

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch games

Save up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames

Save up to 20% on Fitbit Activity and Fitness Trackers

Save up to 20% on Samsung TVs

Save up to 20% on Sony TVs

Save up to 50% on JBL Speakers

Save up to 33% on Sony Headphones

Save up to 33% on Bose Headphones

Save up to 30% on VAVA 4K Projectors

Save up to 30% on TaoTronics Headphones

Save up to 20% on the Instant Pot Duo Mini Plus

Save up to 35% on Eufy by Anker RoboVac

Save on iRobot Robotic vacuums and mops

Save up to 40% on Star Wars toys

Save up to 30% on Building Sets from LEGO, Magna-Tiles, and PlayMonster

Save up to 30% on Marvel toys

Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics

Amazon also has upcoming offers on its services including Music Unlimited, Audible, Prime Video, and more. Through December 31, customers using Amazon Reload to add funds to their Amazon Gift Card balance for the first time will receive a $10 bonus when reloading $100 or more.

The Holiday dash deals will refresh each day here.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon’s Holiday Dash will be kicking off new deals every day in the run-up to Black Friday giving you a one-stop-shop for the latest offers. On top of those deals, we’ll be highlighting other early Black Friday deals below.

Now’s the perfect time to sign up for Amazon Prime ahead of Black Friday. Not only do you get free, two-day delivery, but you’ll also get access to members-only deals, plus Prime Video, Music, Gaming, and other benefits. 30-day free trial at Amazon Amazon has Apple’s AirPods Pro on sale with $50 off. This is a record-low price for the noise-cancelling earbuds there. $199 at Amazon This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It’s currently $15 off. 744.99 at Amazon The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G line has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it’s already seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Several configurations and colors are discounted there by $200 while supplies last. From $799 at Amazon Start streaming your favorite shows and movies from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in 4K with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Select accounts can save 50% right now by entering code 4KFIRETV during checkout. Alternatively, you can score a free year of Food Network Kitchen with the purchase at $10 off for a limited time with no code required. As low as $25 at Amazon Roku TV is one of the best smart platforms available, and it’s one you can count on to always be as up-to-date as possible with the latest streaming content and newest apps. Plus, TCL makes some decent sets with Direct lit LED, plenty of HDMI ports, and 1080p resolutions. Has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for voice control. $198 at Amazon Amazon is offering $99 off the cost of the OnePlus 8 Pro today in your choice of Ultramarine Blue or Onyx Black while supplies last. These models have Amazon Alexa built-in. $899.99 at Amazon Instant Pots are super popular these days because of their versatility and ease-of-use. If your kitchen is not yet equipped with one, today is your lucky day as the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo has dropped to just $79. $79 at Amazon The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple’s H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This $100 discount applies to various colorways. $199.95 at Amazon The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it’s easy on the wallet. You’ll get full access to Roku’s content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus all of the streaming apps you know and love. Today’s deal saves you $9 off its regular price. $21 at Amazon The latest model of Apple’s MacBook Air is one of the most affordable ways to get yourself an Apple laptop. This model features a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It’s currently $50 off with an additional $100 discount that appears at checkout to save you $150 total off its regular price. $849.99 at Amazon The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for it recently and nearly $170 off its full price. $530.79 at Amazon Though the standout headphone deal for Prime Day was on the newer WH-1000XM4 headphones, the XM3s also got a discount, falling to $270. That discount is still available, though who knows for how much longer? $269.99 at Amazon

How do I prepare for Black Friday at Amazon?

There are lots of little things you can be doing now to prepare yourself or Black Friday at Amazon. Some may be obvious and others you may not have considered. Let’s review some Black Friday tips to ensure that you’re ready for maximum savings on the big day.

The best place to start is with your Amazon account. Check to ensure that your Prime membership is in good standing and won’t be up for renewal before late-November when we expect Black Friday sales to pick up. You’ll also want to make sure that your billing address is correct and that your credit cards aren’t expired. It may seem silly now, but those extra few seconds you save during checkout could be the difference between scoring a sick deal and missing out on it.

Keep an eye on Thrifter’s Twitter account to find out exactly when the event will be taking place so that you can begin your 30-day free trial at the right time, and it won’t expire before you get to use it.

You’re going to want to get yourself an Alexa-enabled device. This may enable you to get deals exclusive to voice shoppers, deals even other Prime members won’t be able to get first as it has in years past.

The Amazon Prime Rewards credit card is for the hardcore deal hunters. You need an eligible Prime membership to get the most benefits out of this card. Signing up for it gets you a $50 Amazon gift card that you can spend on Black Friday. Plus, you can get 5% back at Amazon on whatever you spend. If you plan to go all-out on Black Friday, this is a no-brainer.