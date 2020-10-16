Almost 1M Ether would have been burnt in past year if fee proposal approved By Cointelegraph

Almost 1M Ether would have been burnt in past year if fee proposal approved
The controversial Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 would have burnt 970,000 Ether (ETH) — with a total value of $360 million — in the last year, if it had been implemented. EIP-1559 seeks to reduce transaction fees by introducing flat fees alongside a burn mechanism,
The findings, based on Dune Analytics data and published by the Head of DTC Capital Spencer Noon, have raised questions among some in the wider Ethereum community as to why the proposal has not been implemented already. Twitter user ‘Laur Science’ suggested it should be implemented in the next hard fork, adding:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.