Air Canada CEO Rovinescu departing after great success, but amid uncertainty for airlines

Article content

Air Canada said Friday that president and chief executive Calin Rovinescu will retire in February, a departure that follows a turnaround of the company after the global financial crisis, but one that comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hammer airlines.

Rovinescu took the helm of Air Canada in April 2009, his second stint at the airline after previously serving in other roles, including as chief restructuring officer. He had departed in 2004 and co-founded independent investment bank Genuity Capital Markets, which is now part of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

“I have enjoyed a unique and very special relationship with Air Canada and our outstanding people for over three decades, on the front lines of many of the company’s defining moments,” Rovinescu said in a press release.

Under Rovinescu’s watch Air Canada went from being an airline considered a candidate to go bust to one that racked up more than $1.4 billion in profit last year. Shares of the company, even after being punished by the pandemic this year, are still up more than 1,200 per cent since Rovinescu became chief executive.