AFL: Fan hits Tigers Tom lynch with booze

Richmond’s Tom Lynch likely had to have another post-game shower after a fan launched a “bourbon and coke” that made contact with the forward.

The Tigers on Friday night booked their spot in 2020 AFL Grand Final with a thrilling 46-40 win over the Power at Adelaide Oval.

The Tigers next Saturday will look to claim their third premiership in four years when they face the winner out of Geelong and Brisbane.

But for Lynch, who has slotted one goal in the low-scoring affair, he will no doubt look forward to getting out of South Australia after a fan was left so frustrated after the match, they launched a drink at the Tigers star.

Tom Lynch (Channel Seven)

According to Channel Seven’s AFL reporter Tom Browne, the fan was ejected from Adelaide Oval with police set to investigate.

“Small incident at the end,” Browne told Channel Seven.

“A bourbon and coke – a plastic glass of it was thrown towards him.

“A very, very small amount hit Tom. I think our crew copped most of it.

“The police will look at it, I think they ejected the person involved.”