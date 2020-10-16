Actor Jesse Williams Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee $40k In Child Support

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

As Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee finalize their divorce, a judge has ordered that the actor pay Aryn $40,000 a month in child support.

The couple shares two children — daughter Sadie, 6, and son Maceo, 5. 

Jesse has been ordered to pay Aryn $40,000 in child support every month, as well as over $100,000 in two spousal support payments. The couple will share joint custody of the children but must speak to each other before posting photos of their children on social media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR