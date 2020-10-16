Actor Jesse Williams Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee $40k In Child Support

As Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee finalize their divorce, a judge has ordered that the actor pay Aryn $40,000 a month in child support.

The couple shares two children — daughter Sadie, 6, and son Maceo, 5.

Jesse has been ordered to pay Aryn $40,000 in child support every month, as well as over $100,000 in two spousal support payments. The couple will share joint custody of the children but must speak to each other before posting photos of their children on social media.

The pair tied the knot in September 2012 after more than five years together but just five years later, Jesse filed for divorce.

Aryn talked to PEOPLE about her heartbreak.

“I talk to them on their level. It’s also okay for the children to see me crying, to see that I’m having a hard day today. Because that lets them know that when they have those hard days, there’s also room for that,” she said at the time.