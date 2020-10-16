33 money laundering crypto crims targeted worldwide in 3 separate cases By Cointelegraph

33 money laundering crypto crims targeted worldwide in 3 separate cases

Law enforcement officials from around the world hav taken action against a major transnational money laundering operation involving cryptocurrency.

On Oct. 15, Europol announced a successful operation across 16 countries that resulted in the arrest of 20 individuals suspected of working for the QQAAZZ criminal network.

Map of participating countries and arrests: Europol

