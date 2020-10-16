18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
Here’s what some of Hollywood’s biggest celebs have been up to:
1.
Cole Sprouse tried out a few backup career options.
2.
Rihanna celebrated the Lakers and her favorite player, LeBron James, winning the 2020 NBA championship.
3.
Nia Sioux survived her first week of college.
4.
Jaz Sinclair went on a Colorado adventure with her boyfriend Ross Lynch and her grandpa.
5.
Gregg Sulkin voted for the first time as an American citizen.
8.
Kylie Jenner threw it back to her old school Halloween days with Kendall.
9.
Candice King had a picnic-themed baby shower.
11.
Isla Fisher wished her husband Sacha Baron Cohen a happy birthday with this throwback.
13.
John Legend wrote a sincere message to Chrissy Teigen following the loss of their baby.
17.
Keegan Allen honored his mother during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
18.
And Shenae Grimes-Beech had nothing but sweet words to say about her former 90210 costar, Matt Lanter.
