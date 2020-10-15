YouTuber Kayla Nicole Jones, 19, Announces She’s 7-Month Pregnant

Instagram

The influencer, who is behind most of the popular memes on social media, takes to Instagram Stories to share a couple of photos of her cradling her baby bump in an orange dress.

–

Congratulations are in order for Kayla Nicole Jones and her fiance Luhkye. The popular YouTube personality revealed on Thursday, October 15 that she’s currently expecting their first child together through a couple of posts on Instagram Stories.

In one picture she posted on the photo-sharing site, Kayla happily cradled her baby bump in a tight orange dress as she kept her raven hair down. In another snap, which found her more or less striking a similar pose, the social media star revealed that she is currently seven-month pregnant, though she didn’t provide her followers with further details such as the gender of her baby and her due date.

<br />

Earlier this year, Kayla announced that she got engaged to her boyfriend Luhkye. Back then, she took to her social media account to share the happy news, uploading a video of her wiping her tears after getting proposed to. Later, in the followup posts, the 19-year-old gave a better look at her diamond engagement ring. “Y’all I held my fart I was so nervous!!” she joked in the caption.



It’s unclear when Kayla, who is behind most of popular memes on social media, and Luhkye started dating, though the latter posted on his Instagram account photos of them together from time to time. For instance, in February of this year, he shared a video of them going matching in a brown coat with fur necklines. He gushed over her in the caption, “I wanna take this time to show appreciation ￼to my rider. She the realest on my team no cap. she really helping me become a better man and I’ll go to war about ya I love you baby.”

<br />

Kayla herself has mostly been private when it comes to her relationships, but she did once open up about her past relationship in a magazine interview. “We ended off on bad terms, and then it was kind of being cordial. But towards the end, it wasn’t good,” she said at the time.