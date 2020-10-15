Your Friday Briefing

Hong Kong’s lush forests are home to eight species of native venomous snakes, including the Chinese cobra, above. They’re the stars of the Hong Kong Snakes Safari. The nighttime hike highlights the scale of biodiversity in the territory’s wooded hinterlands, and is also a way for city slickers with snake phobias to confront their fears.

Our correspondent managed to keep his anxiety in check while patting the belly of a krait, a highly venomous member of the cobra family.

Here’s what else is happening

BTS: Shares in Big Hit, the management company behind the K-pop sensation, skyrocketed on their first day of trading in South Korea. The stock opened on Thursday at double the offering price, then jumped 30 percent in early trading before finishing down on the day, with the company’s value settling at around 8.7 trillion won, or about $7.6 billion.

U.S. election: President Trump and Joe Biden are holding dueling town hall events on rival networks in a few hours, replacing a debate Mr. Trump backed out of after organizers insisted that it go virtual, given the president’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Kyrgyzstan: After more than a week in hiding following a disputed election in Central Asia’s only democracy, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his plans to resign, saying he did not want to go down in history as a leader “who shed blood and shot at his own citizens.”

Kilimanjaro fire: Hundreds of volunteers from local villages in Kenya have joined firefighters racing to stop a blaze that has swept up the slopes of Africa’s tallest mountain, threatening to ravage one of the world’s most diverse ecosystems.