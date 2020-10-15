Xiaomi demolishes OnePlus 8T in India with Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones, which were unveiled late last month, have now officially made their debut in India. The Mi 10T Lite, however, will not be sold in the country.

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. They also feature a 20MP selfie camera, an IR blaster, stereo speakers, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Mi 10T has a triple-lens setup at the rear with a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, uses a 108MP main sensor with an f/1.69 aperture lens and support for up to 8K video recording.

Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more

The Mi 10T will go on sale in India from October via. It has been priced at ₹35,999 ($491) for the 6GB/128GB version and ₹37,999 ($519) for the 8GB/128GB version. Xiaomi’s Mi 10T Pro will be available in a lone 8GB/128GB version, which has been priced at ₹39,999 ($546). Both phones will be available from October 15 via Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and Mi Preferred Partner stores across the country.