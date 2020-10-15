Would Tarek El Moussa Do a Reality Show With Heather Rae Young?

Thankfully, today, Tarek and Christina “get along fine.”

“We’re coworkers at this point,” he explained. “We go to work, we do our job and that’s it. And when it comes to the kids, she’s a great mom and I feel like I’m a great dad so all the decisions we make are in their best interest.”

The pair is currently filming a new season of Flip or Flop—which premieres tonight on HGTV—and Tarek noted that the coronavirus pandemic has presented “so many challenges.”

“Typically we’ll air it; we’ll film a season and then it airs, but because of COVID, we kind of ran out of time,” he said. “So we’re scrambling to finish episodes.”