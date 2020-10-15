William Watson: We could use a little legal spectacle

Article content continued

Though over the two days of questioning Judge Barrett has displayed an unmistakably judicious and judicial temperament, some of her questioners have behaved like, well, politicians. Democrats have shown blown-up pictures of brain-tumour victims and their families, arguing that if Republican state attorneys-general succeed in getting Obamacare overturned in the upcoming Supreme Court term, such people will be thrown out in the street. In response, Judge Barrett has made clear she has no agenda either for or against Obamacare: her job as a justice would be to listen to legal arguments with an open mind, including arguments that precedent should be observed since many people have now become reliant on a health-care system that has now been in place for a decade.

Politicians will be politicians, but it should also be said that most senators have been impressive questioners, much more impressive than many of our parliamentarians were in the now not so recently televised hearings into the WE scandal. Even so, I would love to hear a few hours of questioning of each of our own nominees for the Supreme Court. If nothing else, I would get my grasp of Canadian law and legal practice up to speed with my knowledge of U.S. practice and convention, which listening to Judge Barrett has increased even beyond what I learned in years of watching Law and Order.

Our own Supreme Court has a large and growing influence on all our lives. Yet we know almost nothing about its members. I read in a Colby Cosh column last week that a current Federal Court of Appeal judge named David Stratas recently expressed Barrett-like self-denying opinions in a recent decision not to hear a case on whether a Canadian trade agency erred in accepting a “Product of Israel” label on wine actually produced in the West Bank. (I’m sure we’d all rather have seen endless hours of valuable court time taken up on that one.) “Increasingly,” the judge writes, his colleagues “wander into the public square and give virtue signalling and populism a go.” You only wish he’d named names.