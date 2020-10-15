What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for October 17-18

If You Are in the Mood for More Sorkin Post-Chicago 7: For the first time in 17 years, the main cast of The West Wing came together for a special cause. Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen will all reprise their roles from the iconic drama in a theatrical stage presentation of “Hartsfield’s Landing,” a classic season three episode. Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama and Bill Clinton all make special appearances. NBD but, like, BFD. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)

And if you are craving more West Wing goodness after the special, all 156 episodes are awaiting you on Netflix. You’re welcome/we’re sorry for all loss of productivity for the next week of your life.