Expressing his gratitude for having three children with wife Hayley, the one-half of Florida Georgia Line spills on the possibility of them resorting to adoption in the future.

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard is recovering after undergoing a vasectomy.

The country star went for the snip after welcoming his third child with wife Hayley last month.

“We’re beyond grateful for our three babies and feel confident that we’re done having children of our own,” a statement from the couple reads. “We’ve always felt that we would like to adopt one day (and) if the Lord opens that door and the timing is right…”.

“But for now our hands are full and we are so thankful.”

The two are parents to Luca Reed, 13 months, daughter Olivia Rose, two, and newborn son Atlas Roy.

Hubbard’s wife Hayley also revealed welcoming baby Atlas during the pandemic was “a blessing in disguise.” She explained, “We’re all so grateful to be healthy and have welcomed a healthy baby boy into our family.”

Meanwhile, she then revealed she isn’t breastfeeding their baby son Atlas, as it “amplified symptoms of postpartum depression” for her in the past.

Speaking to People magazine, Hayley explained, “It was never something that came easy to me or something that I honestly enjoyed, no matter how many specialists we talked to or how well I was producing milk. I encourage anyone else feeling this way to do the same and to not feel any shame about it. It has been significantly life-changing in the best way for my mental health and postpartum (recovery).”