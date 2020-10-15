Watch Rachel Bradshaw Get Set Up With a Bachelorette Alum

Terry Bradshaw is one again playing matchmaker, but this time he’s got competition.

As fans of The Bradshaw Bunch may recall, the former NFL star has been so determined to find his newly single daughter Rachel someone—anyone—to help her get over her ex-boyfriend Dustin, he was willing to set her up with a random marine.

That didn’t work out, and as Rachel explains in this sneak peek of tonight’s all-new episode, his latest attempt probably won’t either.

“He’s like, ‘I got a friend who has a son. You wanna meet him? Well he’s right here!'” Rachel tells her sisters Erin and Lacey in the above clip. “There was the guy! He had listened to our conversation the whole time. He put me on a virtual date.”

This is where Terry’s competition comes in.

“Noooo! No, no no,” Erin says. “I have a guy for you!”

Rachel jokes that she’s now a part of a Bradshaw-run dating service, but her laughter quickly turns to panic when she realizes Erin is calling the potential suitor right that second.