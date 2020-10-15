Watch Millionaire Pay Tribute to Regis Philbin

The clip features footage of Philbin both on the original set and when he visited Kimmel on the set of the new version of Millionaire.

“Probably the most significant thing that happened when I hosted the first season is Regis came to the set the first day,” Kimmel says. “It was great to see him and it was exciting to just have him there because I’m hosting the show, but this is his show.”

At one point, Philbin is shown signing the giant million dollar check for the first ever winner, John Carpenter.

“Ultimately,” Kimmel continues, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire—it’s like he left me a beautiful car.”