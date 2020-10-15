Walmart starts preorders for iPad Air 4, delivers next Friday

A month after it was announced, you can now preorder the new iPad Air 4 …. at Walmart. The retailer has just opened up its order page for the new $599 iPad, with deliveries starting on Friday, 23rd October.

The new iPad Air brings the full-screen thin-bezel design of the 2018 Pro down to a much lower price point, featuring the latest A14 chip for speedy performance and Touch ID sensor integrated into the top button.

When Apple announced the new IPad Air last month, it simply said the device would be available in October. Even at Tuesday’s event, a firm release date for the iPad Air was not given.

However, it is pretty clear that the release date is indeed going to be the 23rd, following FCC approval earlier today.

Walmart has jumped the gun slightly by opening up its order page already. UK Apple authorized resellers are also confirming the 23rd date. We can expect that the Apple Store will allow customers to buy the new iPad Air starting tomorrow morning.

