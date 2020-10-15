Virgin Australia’s CEO to step down after life-saving takeover deal with Bain Capital finalises

Virgin Australia ‘s CEO Paul Scurrah will step down from his role in coming weeks after the airline’s sale to US private equity firm Bain Capital is finalised.

Mr Scurrah is expected to stay as Virgin’s chief executive and managing director until at least early November while final deeds agreements are settled.

“Over the last 18 months, I have had the great privilege of being the CEO and Managing Director of the Virgin Australia Group,” Mr Scurrah said in a statement released by Virgin today.

Virgin Australia CEO Paul Scurrah has resigned from his position. (Louise Kennerley)

“Whilst it has been the most challenging in aviation history, I have continued to be so proud of the way my team and our entire organisation has fought to save this airline and to keep competition alive and well in Australia.

“We have succeeded in not just ensuring the future of the company, but also reset the business to ensure it is well placed to deliver for Bain Capital for many years to come.

“Having seen the company through COVID-19, voluntary administration, the sale to Bain Capital and the redesign of the business, I will be stepping down as CEO and Managing Director.

“I have made this decision after some long discussions with my family. The feels right, and I know the business will be in good hands.”

Mr Scurrah will step down in coming weeks after the airline’s sale to US private equity firm Bain Capital is finalised. (Getty)

Vaughan Strawbridge, the Deloitte administrator that has helped formulate the life-saving Bain deal for Virgin, said the airline’s future does not include a holistic shift in the way it operates.

“There has been speculation about the shape of the airline into the future, and I have reaffirmed with Bain Capital that Virgin Australia will not be repositioned as a low-cost carrier,” Mr Strawbridge said in a statement.

“Virgin Australia will be a ‘hybrid’ airline, offering great value to customers by delivering a distinctive Virgin experience at competitive prices.

“This will appeal to the full spectrum of travellers, from premium corporate through to more budget-focused customers.”

Administrators formally sold Virgin Australia to Bain Capital after a second meeting of creditors was held in September. (Getty)

Bain Capital Managing Director Mike Murphy today applauded Mr Scurrah’s work during his with Virgin but also said the airline now needs a different type of leadership to help it survive in the future.

“The challenges facing all airlines are extraordinary, and Virgin Australia requires a different form of leadership to survive in the long term,” he said in a statement.

“Given the environment, we need a hands on CEO with deep aviation, commercial, operational and transformation experience.”

The airline is not expected to shift operationally and become a ‘low-cost’ airline, similar to Tiger Australia. (iStock)

US business executive Jayne Hrdlicka, who has previously worked with Qantas and Jetstar, was today named as Virgin’s next CEO.

“I appreciate Virgin Australia’s unique culture and I want to protect and build on it and I am determined that Virgin Australia reinvigorates its strong brand and its passion for customer service, while embracing the diversity, talent and strength of its people,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Australian Services Union has since called for more clarity from Bain’s commitment to protect the jobs of Virgin staff, saying any move towards low-cost operations would put them at risk.

“Bain has an obligation to be honest with Virgin employees about their plans,” ASU Assistant National Secretary Emeline Gaske said in a statement.

“Between COVID, stand-downs, redundancies and management pushing cuts to pay and conditions, they’ve been through absolute hell these last seven months.

“It is unacceptable that on top of this Bain is trying to cut workers conditions down to the bone.

“Workers now face the devastating prospect that they’ll no longer have a job at the end of this ordeal.”

The Australian Services Union has since voiced concerns about the jobs of thousands of Virgin workers. (AAP)

Despite those concerns, Mr Murphy said Bain still plans to protect those jobs.

“This year has been the toughest in global aviation history with airlines around the world struggling for survival and the Australian industry continuing to face the challenges of ongoing border closures,” he said.