Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen to team up for an untitled Malayalam film

Tamil super star Vijay Sethupathi ventured into Malayalam films last year with Marconi Mathai. He has now signed his second Malayalam film with actress Nithya Menen. According to reports in Times Of India, the film will be directed by Indu VS and the film will go on floors soon in Kerala.

Speaking about this interesting pairing Indu VS told a daily today. “I have always thought Nithya is part of our film industry and just like the characters she has played in other languages, her roles in Malayalam are equally loved and appreciated. But Vijay Sethupathi is, of course, a big star in Tamil who is the face of the new film movement in the Tamil industry. Our film doesn’t have a nativity or inherent rural elements; it’s a pan-Indian subject that demands the presence of such an actor.”

She further added that it’s been a year and a half since Vijay Sethupathi read the script and signed the film. The project got delayed because of the pandemic. Nithya too shared her thoughts on the film. She said, “What I liked about the film was that it was right up my alley; it’s the kind of genre that I am fond of. The characters are very real and the whole story is exciting. Even Vijay Sethupathi’s role is interesting; it’s a nice and mysterious character. I play a simple girl who leads a boring life but her life changes dramatically through his character.”

The team will soon begin shooting in Kerala.