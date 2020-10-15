Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez fight date, start time, odds & full boxing card

The biggest fight since COVID-19 struck the sports world and put boxing to a halt for a few months goes down on Saturday when unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko battles IBF titleholder Teofimo Lopez Jr. from the MGM Grand Bubble in Las Vegas.

The animosity between Lomachenko and Lopez runs deep. Things started when Lopez’s father, Teofimo Lopez Sr., ran into Lomachenko at the fighter hotel in December 2018. During that weekend, Lomachenko was set to face Jose Pedraza, and Lopez would face Mason Menard on the undercard. The elder Lopez claims he extended his hand to Lomachenko, and the Ukrainian refused and just stared at him. Since then, the Lopez family has used that as fuel, and the younger Lopez has vowed to be the one who would take down Lomachenko. The pound-for-pound great refused to acknowledge Lopez until he won a world title. Now, here we are.

Lomachenko, who is also the WBC “Franchise” champion, makes his 2020 debut. It will be the first time the 32-year-old has fought since going to England and defeating Luke Campbell via unanimous decision in August last year.

MORE: Watch the full Lomachenko vs. Lopez card on ESPN+

Like Lomachenko, the 23-year-old Lopez also steps through the ropes for the first time this year. He captured the IBF belt with a spectacular second-round TKO win over Richard Commey in December. Immediately after the fight, Lopez and Lomachenko’s promoter, Bob Arum, told the former to pose for a picture with the latter to start promoting the fight. Initially, Lopez refused but ended up doing it.

The winner wins not only the bragging rights and the war but will also lay the claim as the best lightweight in the world and possibly the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

Can Lomachenko continue his dominant reign of terror? Will Lopez be able to defend his father and back up his and his dad’s words?

Here is everything you need to know about Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez.

When is the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez fight?

Undercard: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Main card: 10:00 p.m. ET

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET.

How to watch Lomachenko vs. Lopez: TV channel and live stream

TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN+

The Lomachenko vs. Lopez fight can be seen on ESPN and is also available on ESPN+, the streaming platform for ESPN and the home for Lomachenko’s fight in the United States. It costs $5.99 per month, and you can learn how to subscribe here.

In Canada, the fight is available via TSN (with the undercard on TSN4).

How much does Lomachenko vs. Lopez cost?

Even though the Lomachenko vs. Lopez fight is one of the biggest of the year, it is not a PPV event. ESPN or ESPN+ subscribers will be able to watch the fight at no additional cost.

Where is the Lomachenko vs. Lopez fight?

Lomachenko and Lopez will fight at the MGM Grand Bubble in Las Vegas. While Lomachenko and Lopez have fought in “Sin City” for previous bouts, it will be the first time they will be competing inside “The Bubble”. The reason for them fighting there is due to COVID-19 and fans not being allowed inside the facility to lower the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez betting odds

According to BetMGM, Vasiliy Lomachenko is a significant favorite, coming in at -400, which means you’ll need to bet $400 to win $100. Meanwhile, Lopez is a +275 underdog, meaning if you bet $100, you could win $275.

Vasiliy Lomachenko record and bio

Name: Vasiliy Lomachenko

Vasiliy Lomachenko Nationality: Ukrainian

Ukrainian Born: February, 17 1988

February, 17 1988 Height: 5-7

5-7 Reach: 65″

65″ Total fights: 15

15 Record: 14-1 with 10 knockouts.

Teofimo Lopez record and bio

Name: Teofimo Lopez

Teofimo Lopez Nationality: American

American Born: July 30, 1997

July 30, 1997 Height: 5-8

5-8 Reach: 68.5 inches

68.5 inches Total fights: 15

15 Record: 15-0 with 12 knockouts.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez fight card

Main card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez for Lomachenko’s WBO and WBA Lightweight titles and Lopez’s IBF Lightweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Alex Saucedo; Junior Welterweight

Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows; Super Middleweights

Preliminary card