Unifor says government in talks to assist $1.5B investment by Fiat Chrysler in Windsor plant

“We are at the table and prepared to support the future of our auto sector, particularly with regards to the development of electric vehicle and battery production here in Canada,” Bains’ spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli said in a statement to the Post that they are looking forward to learning more details about Fiat Chrysler’s proposed investment.

“We will always work with our federal colleagues, workers and the auto sector to ensure the right conditions are in place for the industry to remain sustainable in the long term,” the spokesperson added in an email.

Unifor, Canada’s biggest private-sector union, announced its tentative three-year agreement with Fiat Chrysler late Wednesday, just ahead of a midnight strike deadline. The deal still has to be ratified by workers, who will vote on it this weekend, but Dias said the company agreed to the “pattern” the union established with the Ford contract, which included wage increases and bonuses.

Also included in the new agreement with FCA is a commitment for a $50 million investment in the company’s Brampton assembly plant, which the union says will “extend the life” of Chrysler 300 production and introduce “multiple derivatives” of the Dodge Charger and Challenger that are built there. Fiat Chrysler’s Etobicoke casting plant will get more work as well, allowing for more than 100 workers to be recalled, Unifor says.