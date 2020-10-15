UK firms say 9% of workforce furloughed as end of scheme nears By

© . FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London
LONDON () – British businesses said 9% of their workforce remained furloughed with less than a month to go before the closure of the government’s job retention scheme, an official survey showed on Thursday.
The Office for National Statistics said 9.1% of the workforce was furloughed during the two weeks to Oct. 4, down only marginally from the previous two-week period.
After the end of this month, furlough-type arrangements will only be available to businesses forced to close temporarily because of local or national coronavirus restrictions.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.