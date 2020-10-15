UFC: McGregor confirms January 2021 fight with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has revealed he’s accepted a fight with Dustin Poirier which will take place on January 23rd.

McGregor’s standoff with UFC president Dana White appears to have finally come to an end after both parties were unable to agree on a return date for the former featherweight and lightweight champion.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter to confirm the news but revealed he wants the fight to take place at AT,amp;T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

McGregor and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones are known to have a close relationship after the pair were seen spending time together back in 2018 during a Dallas home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Conor McGregor with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (Getty)

“I accept, Jan 23rd is on!” McGregor tweeted.

“My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style!

“Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd.

“I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny.”

Just hours before McGregor confirmed his return to the octagon, White confirmed the organisation wasn’t willing to allow the Irish UFC star to fight this year.

“We offered him a fight, we got him his own date,” White told ESPN.

“We didn’t have a date this year. We have everything laid out for this year, with world champions fighting for titles. He wants to fight Dustin Poirier apparently, so we went to [broadcast partner] ESPN and got him his own date.

“He’s been offered Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23.

“It’s a yes or no answer.”

AT,amp;T Stadium (Getty)

But for McGregor and Poirier, January’s fight will be a rematch for the pair.

McGregor previously defeated Poirier via TKO back in 2014 at UFC 178.