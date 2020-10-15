U.S. Senate Judiciary committee plans to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocking New York Post articles By

© . FILE PHOTO: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi
WASHINGTON () – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is moving to subpoena Twitter’s Chief Executive Jack Dorsey after the social media platform decided to block stories from the New York Post that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son.
Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (NYSE:) and Republican senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley said the committee will vote on sending the subpoena on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and plan to have Dorsey in front of the committee by Friday, Oct. 23.
