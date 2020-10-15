U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Rise to 898,000 Last Week By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com — The number of Americans applying for initial unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased to last week, its highest since late August, compounding fears that the recovery in the labor market is stalling.

Economists had forecast a decline to 825,000. The prior week’s figure was revised up to 845,000 from an initially reported 840,000.

The number of continuing claims, which are reported with a one-week lag to initial claims, decreased to . The previous week’s figure was also revised up to 11.183 million.

The report comes a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin quashed hopes for additional aid to support the faltering economic recovery before the election.

