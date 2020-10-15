Twitter Turns On Ice Cube For Working w/ Trump!!

Twitter turned on Ice Cube on Wednesday after a senior adviser from Trump’s administration announced that he was working with their team.

“Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan,” Karina Pierson wrote. “Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾”

The tweet quickly spread like wildfire online. Many in disbelief that Cube, who in 2016 vowed never to support Trump — is now working with him.

Ice Cube offered to meet with both the Trump and Biden campaigns in recent weeks to discuss an “agenda for Black Americans” and support for his Contract With Black America (CWBA), which “strikes at the heart of racism and presents a blueprint to achieve racial economic justice,” according to Rolling Stone.

Cube also posted a video to his Twitter account, where he explained his reasons for siding with Trump.

Twitter was unforgiving.