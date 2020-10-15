Twitter is DOWN! Thousands of users report an outage with the website and smartphone app

Twitter has said there is ‘no evidence of a hack’ as it works to get the platform back up and running Thursday evening after more than 50,000 users worldwide reported outage.

The social media giant went down for more than an hour for thousands of users across the globe soon after 5p.m. E.T., leaving them unable to share tweets, see notifications or refresh the News Feed.

More than 50,000 users reported issues on Down Detector, which monitors websites and online services.

The service was at least partially back up and running for some users by around 7 p.m. ET, when just 6,026 outages were reported on the monitoring site.

Twitter said it was working to fix the problem but denied it was the result of a security breach or hack.

The timing of the outage is significant coming just hours after the platform faced a backlash for removing the New York Post article about Joe Biden’s alleged dealings with Ukraine and as Donald Trump threatened to revoke its legal protections.

An outage map shows the outage is hitting more US users, with some experiencing problems in the US and other parts of the world

‘Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone,’ the social media giant said in a statement at 7:16 p.m.

‘We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack.’

Twitter’s official site status page shows that it is investigating ‘irregularity with Twitter APIs.’

The company said it was investigating the issue and that more updates would be released.

It later added it is ‘continuing to monitor as our teams investigate’.

The issue caused many users worldwide to come up against error messages on both the website and iOS and Android apps.

Down Detector’s outage map showed problems were mainly among US users, with some experiencing problems in the UK and Japan, along with other parts of the world.

Although the site was still accessible throughout, users came up against an error message that says ‘Nothing to see here-yet’.

Many users also got the message: ‘Error. Something went wrong, but don’t fret – it’s not your fault’ and not all of the features were working properly.

Twitter's official site status page shows that it is investigating 'irregularity with Twitter APIs.'

The outage occurred hours after Donald Trump’s campaign account was locked by the social media giant, sparking outrage among the Republican party.

On Wednesday, Twitter first blocked the New York Post’s story that Joe Biden met with Ukrainian businessman Vadym Pozharskyi, an associate of his son Hunter, months before Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Pozharskyi’s firm.

Accounts that posted the story were also locked including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s personal account and the Trump campaign account.

Twitter and Facebook – which also limited the circulation of the story – were accused of censorship over the move.

Trump threatened to remove the US legal protections – known as Section 230 – that exempts social media platforms from liability for the material users post on their networks.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Wednesday night apologized for the lack of explanation around the social media giant’s decision to block the story about Biden but stood by the company’s move to do so.

The outage occurred hours after President Donald Trump’s campaign account was locked. Trump has now threatened to revoke Twitter and Facebook’s Section 230 protections – which shield them from being sued over content posted on their platforms

GOP senators fumed that users were unable to share information from one of the nation’s largest circulation papers

Dorsey tweeted that his company’s actions had been ‘unacceptable’ and admitted there had been a lack of communication surrounding Twitter’s decision.

‘Our communication around our actions on the NYPost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable,’ he said.

He then linked to a statement from the company that said it was restricting the link because ‘personal and private information’ had been shared in the story.

Senate Republicans vowed Thursday to subpoena Dorsey to appear before the Judiciary Committee days before Election Day over Twitter blocking the story.

But after 5 p.m. Thursday, Trump was not the only one unable to properly use the platform.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is accused by Republicans of political bias for allegedly censoring a news report alleging corruption by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

Along with leaving thousands of users frustrated by the outage, Thursday evening is set to see dueling town halls for Trump and Biden – and many people around the world planned on scrolling through Twitter to get the latest updates about the events.

The two will take questions in different cities on different networks: Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia.

This is the second outage to hit Twitter this month – the previous one was just on October 1.

That incident also saw more than 50,000 user reports on Down Detector, who lived in the US, Europe and Asia.

Many users were met with an ‘error message’ when logging in, along with a blank news feed that only reads ‘try again’ and disabled features – all of which hindered their ability to share tweets.

The peak of the outage hit around 10am ET, but much of the service was restored around 10:45am ET.