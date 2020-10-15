TV Ratings for Wednesday, Oct. 14: ‘Amazing Race’ Season 32

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s broadcast of the Billboard Music Awards averaged 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating — or less than half of what last year’s show did, airing in May.

Elsewhere….

CBS | The Amazing Race opened Season 32 with 3.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, down sharply from the previous cycle’s April 2019 kickoff (5.7 mil/1.2). Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother (4.1 mil/1.0) was steady week-to-week.

FOX | Masked Singer (6.1 mil/1.6) ticked up, while I Can See Your Voice (4.1 mil/1.0) took its first dip.

THE CW | Devils (554K/0.1) and Coroner (788K/0.1) were both steady in the demo.

ABC | Coco averaged 2.2 mil and a 0.5, after which The Con — a strange little show — did 2.3 mil/0.3.

