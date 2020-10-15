Trey Songz has been making headlines left and right in the past week, Roomies! He just dropped his new album, Back Home, and he unfortunately revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Now that Trigga is basking in the success of his new music, he has revealed that he no longer has the virus, and held a cute lil gathering at his crib.

Trey pulled some family and friends together in celebration of his album for a party that looked like a really cool vibe from the posts he made on the ‘gram. One post in particular caught our eye though, and we did some digging to get the tea for y’all.

While giving us a look at all of his guests for the evening, Trey Songz posted a video featuring a young lady who is part of the music group Ceraadi. Shortly after, she posted a faceless photo of a mystery man, and well, y’all know Shade Room CSI was on the case!

View this post on Instagram Now that #TreySongz is COVID free, he held a gathering and celebrated his new album with his family and friends, and possibly his potential bae (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 15, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

In the photo, the young lady, Syair, is standing in between a man’s legs, who we identified as Trey after matching his tatts and clothing from another video from the function. Apparently, our Roommates are no strangers to Syair, who has openly supported Donald Trump alongside her sister.

Nevertheless, Trey Songz’ new album is out, and we wanna know what y’all think of it, Roomies! Let us know in the comments.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Trey Songz Pictured With Potential New Bae After Revealing He Is Now COVID Free! appeared first on The Shade Room.