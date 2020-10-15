Times Jane Fonda Was A Badass

“When you reside within your own skin, you can feel it. You’re holding all of you.”
1.
When Jane Fonda was absolutely fed up with Megyn Kelly after she asked her ridiculous interview questions about plastic surgery instead of the movie she was promoting.
2.
When she moved to Washington, D.C. in 2019 to protest climate change and was arrested for it almost every Friday.
3.
And when she couldn’t accept her BAFTA Award in person, so she did it while she was being arrested.
4.
When she accepted her Oscar for Coming Home in sign language to acknowledge and honor people with disabilities.
5.
When Jane Fonda was asked if queer people were being wrongly discriminated against in the 1970s, and she responded with the most mindful answer.
6.
When she sold a bunch of merchandise with her legendary 1970 mugshot on it and donated 100% of the proceeds to the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential.
7.
And when she told Jimmy Fallon the story behind her legendary mugshot, which involved slipping out of her handcuffs so she could raise her fist.
8.
When she was completely candid about how she viewed her self-worth within her romantic relationships in her HBO documentary, Jane Fonda in Five Acts.
9.
When Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were promoting Season 5 of Grace and Frankie, and she didn’t hold anything back about the season’s theme of getting older.
10.
When she naturally flipped off the paparazzi at a nail salon once she realized she was being photographed.
11.
When she was interviewed back in June during the peak of the Black Lives Matter protests and acknowledged her privilege, and encouraged other white people to do the same.
12.
When she appeared on The Dick Cavett Show with her family in the ’70s and wasn’t afraid to question the integrity of talk shows and celebrity culture.
13.
When she released the groundbreaking Jane Fonda Workout tape in 1982 (which became the best-selling home video of all time) and helped revolutionize women’s physical and mental health.
14.
When she totally embraced turning 80 years old and wasn’t afraid to talk about aging as a woman in Hollywood on The Graham Norton Show.
15.
And when she joined Dolly Parton on tour after filming 9 to 5 in the ’80s, and they got drunk on moonshine for 10 days without realizing it.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!