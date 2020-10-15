Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ to End After ‘Memorable and Hilarious’ Season 9 on FOX

FOX

The cancellation marks the second time for the Allen-fronted comedy show as ABC pulled the plugs on the comedy series back in 2017 after it ran for six seasons on the Alphabet network.

–

“Last Man Standing” has been canceled, again. It has been reported that the FOX comedy will be coming to an end after its upcoming season 9. The ninth and final season of the show, which stars Tim Allen, is set to premiere in January 2021.

“It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and ‘Last Man Standing’,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for FOX Entertainment, said on Wednesday, October 14. “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at FOX, a big, big thank you to ‘Last Man Standing’s’ brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

Allen, who also serves as the executive producer of the show, added, “I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of ‘Last Man Standing’.” The Mike Baxter depicter went on to say, “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with FOX, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

In addition to Allen, “Last Man Standing” stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife Vanessa Baxter, Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter Kristin Baxter, Molly McCook as middle daughter Mandy Baxter-Anderson, Christoph Sanders as Mandy’s husband Kyle Anderson and Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband.