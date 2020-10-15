Thousands of Australian jobseekers fell victim to fake employment ads scam during coronavirus pandemic

The platforms were used to rope jobseekers into providing their details or paying a fee as part of an application process, only to have their email addresses defrauded, bank accounts siphoned or personal data stolen.

The overall cost to Australians as a result of the con has been estimated at $1.7 million.

Across the country, Queenslanders were hardest-hit by the scams with around 250 people falling victim to the scams this year alone and the majority of people losing their money or details in months between March and June — during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia.

The ACCC data also shows women were targeted the most, with 60 per cent reporting a fake job ad, but men reported the biggest financial losses from the scams.

Nick Pirie, the Office of Fair Trading’s case assessment manager, told there are ways Australian jobseekers can identify a fake ad.